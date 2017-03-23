Survivor of 2-hour botched execution resists setting new date

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Attorneys for a convicted Ohio killer who survived a botched execution attempt in 2009 are opposing a request to set a new execution date.

Death row inmate Romell Broom was sentenced to die after being found guilty by a jury of abducting, raping and killing 14-year-old Tryna Middleton in Cleveland in 1984. He denies that he did it.

The state stopped Broom’s execution after two hours in September 2009 when executioners failed to find a usable vein despite 18 attempts to insert needles.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley wants the Ohio Supreme Court to set an execution date, saying Broom has stalled his execution for seven years with appeals.

Broom’s attorneys said in a Wednesday filing that Broom has important appeals pending and that the state shouldn’t be in a hurry to set a new date.

Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court turned away Broom’s arguments that a second attempt would amount to cruel and unusual punishment and double jeopardy.