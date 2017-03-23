Schumer says Democrats will filibuster Gorsuch nomination

Democrats plan to filibuster Neil Gorsuch’s nomination for the Supreme Court, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) said Thursday.

Speaking on the Senate floor Thursday morning, Schumer said Gorsuch — who is three days into his confirmation hearings with the Senate Judiciary Committee — will need 60 votes to be confirmed. Currently, the Senate has 52 Republicans and 48 Democrats.

CBSN Judge Gorsuch says he will stand up to Trump Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faced hours of questioning on Capitol Hill on Tuesday. Despite being nominated by President Trump, Gorsuch ada…

“After careful deliberation, I have concluded that I cannot support judge Neil Gorsuch’s nomination to the Supreme Court,” he said. “His nomination will have a cloture vote. He will have to earn 60 votes for confirmation. My vote will be no, and I urge my colleagues to do the same.”

He said the Supreme Court may “get wonky and technical” but said “what is at stake … is not at all abstract.” Recent close decisions by the Supreme Court have decided everything from same-sex marriage to voting rights to health care to education, Schumer added.

Schumer also warned his Republican counterpart, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, against changing the Senate rules to prevent a filibuster.

“To my Republican friends who think that if Judge Gorsuch fails to reach 60 votes, we ought to change the rules, I say if this nominee cannot earn 60 votes, a bar met by each of President Obama’s nominees and George Bush’s last two nominees, the answer isn’t to change the rules,” he said. “It’s to change the nominee.”