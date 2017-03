CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) Gas has been getting cheaper in Chattanooga over the last few weeks, but nothing like 25 years ago.

GasBuddy.com reports the cheapest gas in Chattanooga today is $1.89.

But the cheapest on Ringgold Road today is $1.95.

However at the beginning of 1992, people came from all over the region drove to East Ridge for cheap gas.

The price had dropped to 78 cents per gallon.