McCain says Congress lacks “credibility” to investigate Russia meddling

Sen. John McCain revived his call Wednesday for a select committee or independent commission to investigate Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

This came after Rep. Devin Nunes, R-California, revealed new developments Wednesday in the investigation, and briefed the press, Speaker Paul Ryan and President Trump before briefing his own members on the House Intelligence Committee, including his Democratic counterpart, Rep. Adam Schiff of California.

“What we need, to address this whole issue of what the Russians did, how they did it, the impact, and what we do about it, belongs in the hands of a select committee,” McCain, an Arizona Republican, said on MSNBC’s “For the Record” with Greta Van Susteren.

Asked if it should be an independent commission, McCain said, “I would agree to a commission. I would prefer a select committee — either one.”

“No longer does the Congress have credibility to handle this alone — and I don’t say that lightly,” he said.

McCain said he didn’t “understand” how Nunes didn’t brief Schiff before revealing the information to the public, other lawmakers and the president.

“This just shows a tremendous chasm between the two senior members of the House Intelligence Committee,” said McCain, who added that while he wouldn’t tell a lawmaker what to do, he said “working in a bipartisan fashion is the way you get the best results.”

McCain, the 2012 GOP presidential nominee and now the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, is among the few Republicans who called for a select committee several months ago.