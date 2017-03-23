London attack, GOP health care plan and JFK's diary

London attack

Police have arrested seven people in overnight raids linked to the attack on the British Parliament and pedestrians on a busy bridge by a knife-wielding man suspected of Islamic extremist motives. A top counterterrorism official says two civilians, a police officer and the attacker are dead. Dozens more were wounded, including two U.S. nationals.

Internal opposition

House Republican leaders are putting their health care bill to a vote this evening, but right now it’s not clear they have the votes needed to pass it. They can lose up to 22 members, assuming no Democrats support it. There are Republicans of all stripes who oppose the bill, but their reasons vary. We look at some of the issues they’ve cited.

Health plan perceptions

A closer look at the latest CBS News survey suggests backers of the Republican health care bill still have significant work to do to convince the public it will help them. Our poll shows many Republicans adopting a wait-and-see approach to their party’s proposal, while Democrats largely oppose it. We asked people how they felt the legislation, as written, would impact them personally.

Cost analysis

For consumers assessing the GOP plan to replace Obamacare, one question looms larger than others: Would the American Health Care Act raise or lower my out-of-pocket medical expenses? As the bill heads to the House for a vote, we look at how the Republican proposal could affect your health plan costs.

JFK’s diary

A high-profile auction is putting a new spotlight on John F. Kennedy and his view of Adolf Hitler. For the first time, JFK’s only diary will go on the auction block. The then-28-year-old wrote about visiting Germany shortly after World War II and also shared his startling take on the Nazi leader.

High rollers

Most Americans face a barrier when it comes to choosing investments: People who earn less than $200,000 a year are barred from investing in hedge funds, private equity and other “alternative” financial products. We look at why the SEC now wants to tear that wall down, to let us all invest like the pros.

