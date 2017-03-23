Joint investigation results in arrest of Sumner County Doctor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the 18th Judicial District Drug Task Force and the Gallatin Police Department has resulted in the arrest of a Hendersonville doctor on prescription-related charges.

In February, investigators with the 18th Judicial Drug Task Force began investigating complaints that Dr. Lawrence Joseph Valdez may be issuing prescriptions for narcotics in exchange for sexual favors. Valdez is a medical doctor licensed in Tennessee and Kentucky, specializing in emergency medicine. Further investigation with the DTF and TBI revealed information that Valdez had issued prescriptions for narcotics and other drugs in exchange for money and sexual acts from multiple individuals.

Today, Valdez was arrested and charged with five counts of issuing prescriptions for narcotics outside the scope of medical practice. He was booked into the Sumner County Jail, where he is being held on a $500,000 bond. Additionally, one condition of his bond is the surrender his DEA prescription license.

*Photo by TBI