ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — An explosion in Moon Township completely leveled a house, CBS Pittsburgh reports.

Around 4 p.m., Allegheny County emergency dispatchers confirmed crews were responding to a house explosion at 111 Convair Drive. Moon Township is located about 16 miles from Pittsburgh.

Video from the CBS Pittsburgh helicopter shows the structure was completely leveled by the blast.

BREAKING: A house explosion has been reported in Moon Township. LATEST DETAILS: http://cbsloc.al/2nWaq4S Posted by KDKA-TV | CBS Pittsburgh on Thursday, March 23, 2017

No injuries have been reported.

There is no word on what caused the explosion.