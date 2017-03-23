Fundraiser Underway for Injured Chattanooga Police Officer

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Tennessee Valley law enforcement agencies want to help a Chattanooga police officer hurt in a car crash last month.

They’re raising money for Officer Sean Lynch, who’s still recovering in the hospital from injuries he sustained in the crash, February 24.

Police say Lynch has two broken hips, a shattered pelvis, and internal bleeding.

His injuries could keep him from working for at least six months.

A donation page has been created to collect money for Officer Lynch.

If you’d like to help, go here: https://www.youcaring.com/officerseanlynch-764545.

