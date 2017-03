Ex-Baylor football player arrested on sexual assault charges

A second ex-Baylor football player was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task force Thursday on sexual assault charges a day after another former football player was detained related to the same investigation, CBS affiliate KWTX reports.

Shamychel “Myke” Chatman, 23, was detained in Houston on a warrant charging three counts of sexual assault — a day after former Baylor tight end Tre’Von Armstead was arrested.

KWTX-TV

A law enforcement source confirmed to KWTX that the arrests stem from a 2013 incident in which a woman claims she was gang raped by two football players. Armstead was indicted by a Waco grand jury last on three counts, but his indictment was sealed until his arrest. Chatman was indicted by the same grand jury.

“We have been working with Baylor and they have been cooperating in providing us information on various incidents including sexual assaults,” McLennan County District Attorney said after Armstead’s arrest.

The two players are linked to an incident that occurred in April 2013 over which an Elizabeth Doe lawsuit was filed in January alleging a sexual assault by two players.

The incident was reported to Waco police, who interviewed the woman involved and collected evidence.

The woman, whom a police investigator said was “highly intoxicated” and “very elusive in her answers,” was initially “adamant that nothing had happened and that she had not been sexually assaulted,” according to police reports obtained by KWTX.

Two days later she told an investigator “she did not wish to press charges against the two,” whom she identified as Armstead and Chatman.

Sam Ukwuachu conviction overturned

Meanwhile, an appeals court overturned the conviction of former Baylor football player Sam Ukwuachu.

The Texas 10th Court of Appeals said in a ruling Wednesday that text messages between the accuser and friend should not have been excluded from the testimony in Ukwuachu’s 2015 trial in Waco. The court ordered that a new trial be held for the former standout defensive end for the Bears.

The accuser exchanged text messages with a friend before and after the offense. But the trial court two years ago allowed testimony based only on the texts that came afterward, in which the accuser told her friend that Ukwuachu raped her.

But Ukwuachu argued that the earlier texts showed the woman had consented to sex.

“In this case, the text messages were made immediately prior to the offense and appeared to potentially relate to prior occasions where the victim and Ukwuachu had engaged in some type of sexual conduct,” justices determined in their ruling.

KWTX-TV

John Clune, the attorney for the woman, said Thursday in an email that the justices issued an “unfortunate ruling” that ultimately will be decided by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, which is the highest criminal court in the state.

“The trial court ruled that these text messages had no bearing on consent and we remain optimistic that the higher court will agree,” Clune said. “Either way, the victim will continue to cooperate with the prosecution and see this case to its proper end.”

Ukwuachu was sentenced to six months in jail but ended up serving an abbreviated sentence.

Ukwuachu’s lawyer, William Bratton III, said the former player had “great confidence” his conviction would be overturned.

“He needs a fairer run at this case than he had the first time,” Bratton said.

CBSN “60 Minutes Sports” looks into the growing Baylor University sex assault scandal Since 2011, 17 female Baylor University students have claimed they were sexually assaulted. “60 Minutes Sports” correspondent Armen Keteyian join…

In a statement released by Clune, the woman’s father criticized the ruling.

“As the father of a child whose life has been so deeply impacted by this crime, I am disheartened to read this court’s order,” the father said. “I believe yesterday’s decision of the appeals court enables this subtle ‘victim blaming’ to drive a false narrative, further harming someone who bravely stood up to a person to whom she never consented.”

The Associated Press is not identifying the father in order to protect the woman’s identity. The AP generally doesn’t identify sexual assault victims.

A spokeswoman for the McLennan County district attorney’s office declined to comment.

CBS This Morning Lawsuit claims Baylor is “hunting ground” for rapists Baylor University and its former football coach are accused of turning their back on sexual assault victims. Art Briles reportedly broke a promis…

Ukwuachu transferred from Boise State University in 2013 after being dismissed for unspecified reasons, but never played for Baylor. He was ineligible in 2013 and suspended in 2014.

Media coverage of his case and the 2014 sexual assault conviction of another former player, Tevin Elliott, led the school to hire Philadelphia law firm Pepper Hamilton to investigate how the university and the football program handled reports of assault.

The university faces several lawsuits from women who say Baylor mishandled, ignored or suppressed their claims of assault for years, including several cases involving football players. The school also faces a federal civil rights investigation.