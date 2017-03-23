Energy chief decries election of college's 1st gay student prez

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

HOUSTON — U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry is suggesting that the election that gave his alma mater, Texas A&M, its first openly gay student body president was “stolen.”

Perry was Texas’ longest serving governor until leaving office in 2015. He was also an A&M yell leader, or cheerleader.

Play Video

CBSN

Rick Perry, Al Franken share “SNL” moment

Rick Perry and Sen. Al Franken shared a funny but awkward “SNL” moment during the former Texas governor’s confirmation hearing to be the governme…

In an op-ed published Wednesday by the Houston Chronicle, Perry decried the election of Bobby Brooks, who finished second in voting but was awarded the presidency after top vote-getter Robert McIntosh was disqualified.

Perry writes that the process at best “made a mockery of due process and transparency” and at worst “allowed an election to be stolen outright.”

He writes “it is difficult to escape the perception that this quest for ‘diversity’ is the real reason the election outcome was overturned.”

Share:

Related Videos

11 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
UPDATE: Friend of missing Tenn. girl makes plea
Read More»
Ooltewah Coach
11 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Ooltewah Stays Perfect With Victory Over East Hamilton
Read More»
11 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Georgia Has High Hopes For QB Jacob Eason For Sophomore Season
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now