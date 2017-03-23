Ducks end Michigan’s run with 69-68 victory, head to Elite 8

Oregon forward Dillon Brooks, left, celebrates with Jordan Bell after a regional semifinal against Michigan in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 23, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. Oregon won 69-68. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

(AP) — Tyler Dorsey scored 20 points and made the go-ahead layup with 1:08 left, and third-seeded Oregon ended No. 7 Michigan’s dramatic postseason run with a 69-68 victory in a Midwest Regional semifinal on Thursday night.

Dorsey, the man the Ducks call “Mr. March,” had his sixth straight game scoring 20 or more points.

The Wolverines (27-11) had one more chance to extend their run after Dylan Ennis missed a free throw with 15 seconds left. But Derrick Walton, who had carried the Wolverines the last three weeks, was off with his long jumper just before the buzzer.

Jordan Bell had a double-double for the Ducks (32-5), with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Pac-12 player of the year Dillon Brooks added 12 points and Dylan Ennis had 10.

Walton led the Wolverines with 20 points, eight assists and five rebounds. Zak Irvin had 14 of his 19 points in the second half and DJ Wilson had 12 points.

Oregon plays Kansas or Purdue on Saturday in the regional final.

This story has been corrected to show that Oregon player Dillon Brooks’ first name is spelled Dillon, not Dylan.