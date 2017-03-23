UPDATE: One Killed, One Injured in Chattanooga Shooting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — One man is dead, another injured in a shooting in Chattanooga Thursday night.

It happened shortly after 7 p.m. in the 3300 block of Pinewood Avenue.

Police say the two victims were taken to the hospital, where 23-year-old Antonio Baldwin died from his injuries during surgery.

21-year-old William Daniel’s injuries are not life threatening.

Investigators say both men are validated gang members, and neither cooperated with police when questioned.

If you have any information about this shooting, call Chattanooga police.

 

 

  • Patrick Duvall

    I am sure it wasn’t gang related.

