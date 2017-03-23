Chattanooga Ghost Tours, Inc Receives National Recognition

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. ─ Local business Chattanooga Ghost Tours, Inc has been chosen as 1 of only 2 Tennessee winners of The 2017 American Small Business Championship hosted by SCORE, the nation’s largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors, and generously supported by Sam’s Club, a leading U.S. membership club serving small businesses since 1983. The Championship awarded this title to 102 entrepreneurs for their dedication to the success of their small businesses, out of the original 1563 entries. The American Small Business Champions will each receive a $1,000 Sam’s Club gift card, an all-expense-paid trip to a training and networking event, SCORE mentoring and publicity throughout the year.

Chattanooga Ghost Tours, Inc earned the title of American Small Business Champion by submitting a video and an online application describing the most unique aspect of their small business that has contributed to their success, their positive impact on the community, and their plans to use the prizes to grow their business. The unique aspect described in their video is that they attract the living AND the dead. Nominations which garnered at least 100 votes were then presented to a judging panel of small business experts that determined 102 winners including Chattanooga Ghost Tours, Inc.

This is not the first time Chattanooga Ghost Tours has been the recipient of a national award. They were named one of the top ten ghost tours in the US by TripAdvisor in 2010, and received the same accolade from USA Today in 2015. Their statement about attracting the living and the dead refers both to their excellent guides, and the fact many guests have gotten ghost photos and more on the tour. The photos can be seen on their website at chattanoogaghosttours.com, and their submission video can be viewed at https://championship.score.org/contest_entries/253145.