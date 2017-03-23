Chattanooga Fire Department launches annual MDA drive

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – “Gentlemen, start your (fire) engines!”

MDA Ambassador Issac Yother and his younger brother Imri waived the flag this morning to start a new Muscular Dystrophy Association fundraising drive.

Issac has a form of MD.

For the next three days (March 23-25, 2017) from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., firefighters across the city will have boots in hand to take your donations.

Last year, Chattanooga firefighters raised $80,507, which was second in the state.

This year’s goal is to raise $100,000 for MDA.

The fire department says “The funds raised support research to find urgently needed treatments and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS and related diseases that severely limit strength and mobility. The funds also support the MDA Care Center at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, TN, and they help send local kids to MDA summer camp at no cost to their families. The Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association, Local 820 is also a key sponsor of this fundraising drive.”

Here are the locations:

Quint 1 – 4th St. & Mable St.

Ladder 1 – Main St. & Central

Squad 1 – Broad St. & Aquarium Way

Quint 2 – Market St. & Main St.

Quint 3 – Entrance of Walmart & Cummings Rd.

Engine 4 – Dodson Ave. & Wilcox Blvd.

Engine 5 – Main St. & Willow St.

Quint 4 – Bailey Ave. & Willow St.

Quint 6 – Bonny Oaks Dr. & Hwy 58

Quint 7 – Lee Hwy & Relocation Way (Food City)

Squad 7 – Jenkins Rd. (intersection by Tiger Mart)

Quint 8 – Shallowford Rd. & Hamilton Place Blvd.

Engine 9 – Rossville Blvd. & Dodds Ave.

Quint 10 – Wilder St. & Dodson Ave.

Engine 12 – Frazier Ave. & Forrest Ave.

Quint 13 – Greenway View Dr. & Brainerd Rd.

Squad 13 – Igou Gap Rd. & Gunbarrel Rd.

Quint 14 – St. Elmo Ave. & 38th St.

Engine 15 – Moore Rd. & Shallowford Rd.

Quint 16 – Lupton Dr. & Hixson Pike

Quint 17 – Mountain Creek Rd. & Signal Mtn Blvd.

Quint 19 – North Point Rd. & Hixson Pike

Squad 19 – North Point Rd. & Hixson Pike

Squad 20 – Brown Ferry Rd. & Cummings Rd.

Quint 21 – E. Brainerd Rd. & Graysville Rd. (Walmart parking lot)

Engine 22 – Walmart Entrance and Exit behind Chik-Fil-A on Hwy 153

Video & photos by Bruce Garner/Chattanooga Fire Department

Mayor Andy Berke, City Councilman Yusuf Hakeem and Chattanooga firefighters make the MDA “make a muscle” pose in support of our Fill the Boot fundraising campaign.