Big wind and wild outcomes at Match Play

Dustin Johnson lines up his putt on the first hole during round-robin play at the Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament at Austin County Club, Thursday, March 23, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

(AP) — Soren Kjeldsen and Alex Noren won their groups in the Dell Technologies Match Play, one round before group play is even finished.

Rory McIlroy took the day off, and he’s already guaranteed the weekend off.

Thursday was as wild as it gets in this tournament, even without wind ripping so hard through the edge of Hill Country that Phil Mickelson chipped into the water. Holes were won with bogeys.

Andy Sullivan had a putt roll up to a foot, only for the wind to blow it back nearly 7 feet. His opponent, Brandt Snedeker, conceded the putt out of respect to the rough conditions.

Gary Woodland withdrew because of a personal matter, allowing Kjeldsen to advance. Noren got through because Francesco Molinari withdrew with a wrist injury.