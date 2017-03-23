ABC News, “GMA” Twitter accounts hacked, praise Trump

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

The Twitter accounts of ABC News and “Good Morning America” fell victim to a hack attack early Thursday morning, with the compromised accounts posting tweets praising President Donald Trump and claiming rapper Tyler the Creator had died. 

McDonald's Twitter gets hacked by Trump hater

Play Video

CBSN

McDonald’s Twitter gets hacked by Trump hater

McDonald’s sent out a tweet Thursday blasting President Donald Trump. The company said its account was hacked.

The tweets included claims like “trump is our lord and savior #thankgodforTHEDONALD” and “we are totally russian hackers but we love @POTUS @realDonaldTrump ;).” They were deleted within minutes, but not before a few ABC News affiliate journalists captured the tweets in screen grabs.

One tweet from the hacked ABC News account read, “follow @CNN for real news, our news is wack.” 

ABC News public relations’ Twitter account wrote, “.@ABC News, @GMA & @GMAPopNews Twitter accounts were hacked early this morning. We resolved the issue quickly & errant tweets were deleted.”

Share:

Related Videos

12 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
UPDATE: Friend of missing Tenn. girl makes plea
Read More»
Ooltewah Coach
12 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Ooltewah Stays Perfect With Victory Over East Hamilton
Read More»
12 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Georgia Has High Hopes For QB Jacob Eason For Sophomore Season
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now