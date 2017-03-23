| Republican leaders had no choice but to postpone the vote on the new GOP health care bill after it became clear on Thursday that it did not have the votes to pass; Sean Swarner is gearing up to journey to the North Pole in April, making him the first cancer survivor to complete the Explorers Grand Slam, which entails climbing the highest peaks on every continent and visiting both poles
3/23: Freedom Caucus delays GOP health care bill; Cancer survivor to complete Explorers Grand Slam
