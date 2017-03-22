Wyclef Jean formal investigation into racial profiling

Wyclef Jean is asking for an investigation, alleging racial profiling, after police mistook him for a robbery suspect and handcuffed the singer.

Jean’s rep said that he is “requesting a formal investigation into racial profiling by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, LAPD chief Charlie Beck and the LA Sheriff’s Department while calling upon the ACLU and Black Lives Matter to join him in defense of civil liberties and racial bias.”

Jean wrote on social media that he was detained and handcuffed on Tuesday.

“I was asked by the police to Put my hands up. Then I was told do not move. I was instantly hand cuffed before being asked to identify myself and before being told why. In the process I said my name and told them they have wrong person,” Jean said. “They proceeded to ignore me and I was treated like a criminal.”

“I am sure no father wants his sons or daughters to see him in Handcuffs especially if he is innocent. As some one who has law enforcers in my family, I was appalled by the bahaivoir of the LAPD,” Jean said.

The former Fugees singer and rapper posted a video that appears to show the incident on Instagram, during which he vowed to sue the LAPD. The incident was actually carried out by the L.A. Sheriff’s Department.