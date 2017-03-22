Weather Update: Wednesday Morning, March 22, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – After A Stormy Tuesday, It’ll Be Quiet & cooler For The Mid-Week!



A few possible sprinkles early this morning. Some leftover clouds and calmer with some early morning fog and lows in the low & mid 50’s.

Some sunshine and breezy weather returning for Wednesday. It will be much milder with highs near 65. We hit 84 degrees on Tuesday! Today, cooler. For tonight, lows drop back in the low 40’s.

Dry and cool weather continues for Thursday with highs closer to 60. Partly cloudy and warmer for Friday with highs back in the upper 60’s.

Another storm system moves in for the weekend, with scattered showers and thundershowers trying to move in from the West. Clouds and some showers will be possible for Sunday as well with highs back in the 70’s. Next week is looking warm and unsettled with highs in the 70’s and some on and off showers into the middle of next week.

The first week of Spring has started out quite active, but we’ll see a break in the action for awhile.