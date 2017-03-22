Watch Live: Neil Gorsuch confirmation hearings Day 3

Today is the third day of Neil Gorsuch’s confirmation hearings to become confirmed as a Supreme Court justice. Yesterday Senators grilled him with questions for nearly 12 hours. Today’s hearings will include testimony from outside witnesses.

10:57 a.m. During an exchange with Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, Gorsuch said that the Voting Rights Act was passed in the 1960s “in order to protect the civil rights of Americans.” Asked if he agrees with Justice Scalia’s characterization that it’s a perpetuation of racial entitlement, Gorsuch said, “I don’t speak for Justice Scalia. I speak for myself.”

Gorsuch said he admires Scalia, all of the lawmakers on the committee, the president and others.

“Respectfully, none of you speak for me. I speak for me. I am a judge. I am independent. I make up my own mind,” he said.

10:38 a.m. Gorsuch repeated his comments yesterday that anyone, including the president, who criticizes the honesty and decency of judges, and attacks their motives, is “disheartening and demoralizing.” He said he’s not immune to attacks.

“My hide’s pretty thick. I know that hides of federal judges have to be,” Gorsuch said.

10:25 a.m. Feinstein told Gorsuch that “knowing where you stand on major questions of the day is really important” to the way Democrats will vote.

“That’s why we press and press and press,” she said.

She raised the issue of assisted suicide and said he had made the statement that there’s no justification for having anything to do with encouraging the end of life. Feinstein got personal, speaking about her own father, and it led to an emotional moment with Gorsuch.

10:09 a.m. Feinstein asked Gorsuch to take a look again at documents she provided to him yesterday about something he wrote in the mid-2000s on aggressive interrogation techniques used by the Bush administration. She asked what information Gorsuch had that that the Bush administration’s aggressive techniques were effective.

He said his memory isn’t great, but that he recalls that he took the position of what his clients were telling him and his legal team when he was a lawyer. He said he had no personal information.

10:00 a.m. Grassley first asked Gorsuch about the decision he was a part of that held that a school district didn’t have to pay an autistic student to go to a private school. Gorsuch said that the standard they based the decision on was set by the Supreme Court and additional precedents by the 10th Circuit.

“The panel was applying settled circuit law and Supreme Court law,” Gorsuch said.

Grassley spent a few minutes trying to convince Gorsuch to support the idea of bringing cameras into the Supreme Court to provide greater access to the public. On Tuesday, Gorsuch didn’t make his position on cameras clear.

9:26 a.m. Day 3 of Gorsuch’s confirmation hearing is about to begin. Gorsuch is expected to face a second round of questioning by senators on the committee, and then move onto the next panel of witnesses, who include Nancy Scott Degan and Shannon Edwards — both of the American Bar Association.

Neil Gorsuch Confirmation Hearing Schedule