Va. woman showing friend how to play lotto game wins $1M

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Merry Thomas had just finished work when she took her friend Julie to a food store nearby in Fredericksburg.

There she showed Julie how to work a Virginia Lottery self-service machine and scan the ticket to see if it was a winner — and it was, reports CBS affiliate WTVR.

Julie’s ticket won $12 and Merry’s ticket won $1 million, according to Virginia Lottery officials.

“Right in front of my eyes I saw this woman turn into a puddle,” Julie said.

“I’ve been freaking out since then!” Merry said as she claimed her big check.

WTVR reports that by winning a top prize in the 20x Money game, Merry could take the full $1 million prize over 30 years or a one-time cash payment of $630,915 before taxes.

She took the lump sum.

“I just feel so fortunate,” she said. “It’s unbelievable!”