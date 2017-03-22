Trump will deliver commencement address at Liberty University

President Trump will deliver the keynote address at Liberty University’s commencement ceremony.

Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. provided the details of the May 13 graduation ceremony in a statement Wednesday.

Falwell was a close ally to Trump during his campaign and told The Associated Press in January that he’d been asked to lead a presidential task force on higher education reform.

Mr. Trump will be the first sitting president to deliver Liberty University’s commencement address since President George H.W. Bush, who gave university’s keynote address in 1990, also on May 13. Liberty University is a private evangelical Christian university with about 15,000 residential students.

In a statement, Falwell praised Mr. Trump as having defied “conventional wisdom” to win the presidency and called him “a champion of the average American citizen, including many who felt forgotten and neglected by the establishment.”