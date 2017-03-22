Treetop Hideaways to build new treehouse

“Treetop Hideaways” is teaming up with the Dove Men’s Care team to build a new treehouse you can sleep in near Chattanooga. They’re calling it “The Elements Treehouse.”

Dove is using the facility to promote its new Men’s Care Elements product line.

The owners call it a combination of glamping and a boutique hotel, with a bathroom and kitchenette up in the trees.

It will be located by the first treehouse built last year on the side of Lookout Mountain.

The project is expected to be complete by late spring.