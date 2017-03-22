Storm pictures from across the Tennessee Valley

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – At least 70,000 people lost power during the height of the storms Tuesday evening.

Several school systems are either closed or delayed on Wednesday.

And downed trees are blocking roads across the area.

We expect wind and lightning this time of year, but these storms also brought a large amount of hail.

The National Weather Service got reports of nickel, quarter, ping pong ball, lime and even tennis ball sized hail across east Tennessee.

Storm Damage from around the area

DALTON (AP) – In northwest Georgia, Whitfield County Emergency Management Director Claude Craig said damage in the Dalton area included a metal roof that blew off a building and into power lines.

Craig told The Daily Citizen newspaper that 10,000 customers were without power at the height of Tuesday’s storms, but no injuries were reported in the county.

And of course, some spectacular lightning.