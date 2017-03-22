Ooltewah Stays Perfect With Victory Over East Hamilton

Ooltewah, TN-(WDEF) The Ooltewah baseball team ran their record to 7-0 on the year after beating rival East Hamilton 5-3 on Wednesday night at Ooltewah.
The Owls got on the board in the second when Austin Spurgeon grounded out to the pitcher, but that was good enough to score Zach Wolfe from third.
The Hurricanes answered with a run in the top of the third before the Owls pulled way for the 5-3 win. Ooltewah also moves to 3-0 in district play with the victory.

