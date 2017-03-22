New footage shows President Hoover and family in color

Thus far, photo and film footage of former President Herbert Hoover has been in black and white — but some newly discovered material puts the early 20th century president and his family in full color for the first time.

The Hoover Presidential Library uncovered footage from the late 1920s, apparently from home movies filmed by First Lady Lou Hoover of the entire Hoover family.

The films show Hoover exercising on the White House lawn, as well as shots of the Hoover children, gardeners in the White House gardens, and the First Lady walking on the White House grounds with the family’s dogs. They include what is believed to be the first color footage ever of the White House.

While it was originally believed the films were to be viewed in black and white, an archivist realized recently that they were shot in color.

Hoover served as the 31st president of the United States, holding the White House from 1929 to 1933.

The new Hoover films will become available for public viewing at the Hoover Library starting next week, on Lou Hoover’s 143rd birthday.