N. Korea attempted missile launch, S. Korea says

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea says the latest missile launch test by North Korea has ended in a failure.

The reported failure Wednesday come as U.S. and South Korean troops were conducting annual military drills that the North calls an invasion rehearsal.

CBS Evening News Sec. Tillerson on North Korea: “all options are on the table” In South Korea Friday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the U.S will not rule out the use of force to confront a growing nuclear threat from…

Seoul’s Defense Ministry says that the South Korea and U.S. militaries said the launch was not conducted in a successful way.

It gave no further details, such as what type of missile was fired.

Earlier this month, North Korea fired four ballistic missiles that flew about 620 miles on average, with three of them landing in waters off Japan.