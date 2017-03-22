Morning update on power outages from storms

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Thousands of residents across the Tennessee Valley remain without power this morning, but crews made plenty of progress overnight.

The Electric Power Board reports 7,200 still out of power as of 4:45 AM.

But they restored power to 52,800 customers since the peak outage during the storms last night.

Compare that number to the 5,000 people who lost power during our last round of storms a few weeks ago, to see how much bigger Tuesday’s event was.

EPB officials believe they will fix up most customers by the end of the day, but a few hundred people with the most severe damage may have to wait until tomorrow.

Georgia Power has 40,000 customers without power across the state.

But they report just scattered outages this morning across northwest Georgia.

The most are in New England in Dade County (290 people), Varnell (148), and Dalton (226).

Volunteer Electric Cooperative serves several East Tennessee counties.

Their outages are now below a hundred customers.

33 are in Bradley County, most in the Charleston area.

And 63 in Rhea County, mainly around Dayton.

Sequachee Valley Electric Cooperative still has a lot of work to do.

They report 1248 power outages from South Pittsburg to Pikeville.

That includes 600 meters out in Grundy County and 480 in Marion County.