Mocs Returning QB Alejandro Bennifield Should Be Big Boost For New Coaching Staff

Chattanooga-(WDEF) The Chattanooga Mocs may have a new coaching staff this season, but they return one of the top quarterbacks in the Southern Conference in Alejandro Bennifield.
In his first season as a starter last year, Bennifield racked up nearly 3,000 yards of total offense in leading the Mocs to a 9-4 record and a berth in the F-C-S playoffs.
You don’t have to tell new Mocs head coach Tom Arth what a luxury it is to return that kind of production at quarterback, since Arth is also a former collegiate quarterback.
Said Arth:”We’re very fortunate to have him. His athleticism and his skill is something that I think is really special. But above and beyond that his leadership and his desire to be great, I think is what is ultimately going to set him apart.”
Said Bennifield:”Him being a quarterback, he can speak because he played that position. Give me small tips that he struggled with or he had success with that can help me.”
