Man convicted of killing girlfriend, teen and landlord with machete

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

PERRY, Iowa — A 25-year-old man has been convicted of hacking to death his girlfriend, her teenage daughter and the landlord of their home in central Iowa. 

A Dallas County jury took just two hours Tuesday to find Carlos Hernandez-Ventura guilty of three counts of first-degree murder. Prosecutors say he used a machete on Oct. 29 to fatally attack 34-year-old Lourdes Flor De Leake, 14-year-old Melany Barraza and 78-year-old Juan Jimenez Tejada at the home in Perry.

Hernandez-Ventura testified that Leake’s estranged husband ordered him to kill the three because the man feared they knew about his drug dealing. Hernandez-Ventura said Daniel Leake told him that he would kill Hernandez-Ventura and his family if he didn’t kill the three.

Investigators testified that they found no evidence Daniel Leake was dealing drugs.

Share:

Related Videos

13 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Quarterback Competition Begins as Vols Open Spring Drills
Read More»
13 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Storm damage in Tennessee Valley
Read More»
16 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
#Help4TN Day Announced in Chattanooga
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now