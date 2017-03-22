Kirby Smart Hoping to Avoid Comfort Factor This Spring

Georgia opened spring drills Tuesday in Athens.

This is year two for head coach Kirby Smart.

He was asked if there was a comfort factor for the players since they are now familiar with the Dawgs coaching staff.

Samrt said he hopes not.

He fears comfort can lead to complacency.

Said Smart:”We don’t want them sitting there being comfortable at all. We want to challenge our players, especially the ones we’ve got returning because my biggest fear is a guy thinking that it’s okay because I started. I did enough. I’m not hungry. They should be hungry. They should be motivated to win games. To win the East. To be the best player you can be. They should be motivated by that, and not the flip side of I’ve already played. I kind of have arrived. We don’t have anybody on this team that should have arrived.”