Georgia Has High Hopes For QB Jacob Eason For Sophomore Season

Georgia quarterback Jacob Eason was practically ordained as the savior for the Bulldogs before he ever set foot on the field.

Eason enjoyed a solid freshman season, throwing for over 2,400 yards.

But the Bulldogs hope he can really cut it loose during his sophomore campaign.

With Eason back under center, the Dawgs might be the favorites in the SEC East.

Head coach Kirby Smart says Eason is learning how to be more athletic at the position, and he hopes with a year under his belt that Eason will become the

bona fide leader of the offense.

Said Smart:”From a leadership standpoint, he has got to do a better job of communicating in the huddle. doing all the things that as a freshman he may have struggled with, he’s trying to get by for himself. He has got to help others now, and I’m starting to see that.”