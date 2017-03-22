ETSU student charged for disruption

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WDEF) – A grand jury has indicted a former East Tennessee State University student who police said disrupted an on-campus Black Lives Matter rally while wearing a gorilla mask and carrying a rope and bananas.

Tristan Rettke has been indicted on two counts of civil rights intimidation and two counts of disorderly conduct and disrupting a meeting. That’s according to Assistant District Attorney Erin McArdle.

Witnesses testified that Rettke used racial slurs, intimidated them and made them fearful.

His attorney says Rettke was exercising his freedom of speech and did not intimidate anyone.