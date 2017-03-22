East Ridge to Resurface Streets

EAST RIDGE, TN – Starting Monday, March 27, East Ridge will start resurfacing the following streets:

Prigmore Road

Lee Street

DuPont Street

Astor Lane

Maryland Drive

Keeble Street

Blocker Lane

Blackhawk Trail

The resurfacing project will be completed by Talley Construction and could take up to three weeks to complete, weather permitting.

No roads will be completely closed during this time, however there will be flagmen to direct traffic as well as possible detours, so please use caution if traveling these roads.

This project is the first of many resurfacing projects the City has planned, using State Street Aid funds generated by gas taxes. The goal is to resurface clusters of streets each year until all roads in East Ridge are in sound condition.