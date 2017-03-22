Demi Lovato takes nude photo leak in stride

Demi Lovato is shrugging off the latest leak of revealing personal photos. 

The “Cool for the Summer” singer was the victim of a racy photo leak, with explicit photos of Lovato posted to adult-themed websites, according to the Sun. 

Lovato had been the target of a similar leak in 2014. This time around, Lovato didn’t seem fazed. She took to Twitter to respond to the leaks Tuesday. 

“I love how everyone’s freaking out about one picture. It’s not nude and it’s just cleavage,” she tweeted.

Lovato followed that message up with another asserting control over her image. “Besides the world has seen me nude BY CHOICE before.”

News of the Lovato leak comes on the heels of similar releases related to Emma Watson, Amanda Seyfried and Mischa Barton. Last week, Watson’s lawyers vowed to take legal action over the release of stolen photos. 

