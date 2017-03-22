Dave Chappelle toasts Netflix launch with “secret” show

Reclusive comic Dave Chappelle celebrated his return to television — toasting the release of the first two of his new Netflix standup specials — with a mostly private gig at L.A.’s Peppermint Club.

Chappelle presented a concert mixing stand-up and live music to a mostly invite-only crowd. “It’s like a show, but it’s a celebration,” Chappelle said as he opened the show, according to the L.A. Times. “I’ll be honest, I don’t have any new jokes. All my new jokes will be streaming on Netflix at midnight.”

He then performed a loose, easygoing one-hour set, with Donnell Rawlings and Hannibal Buress also performing. Stevie Wonder made a surprise cameo as well.

Tuesday marked the release of “The Age of Spin: Dave Chappelle Live At the Hollywood Palladium” and “Deep In The Heart Of Texas: Live At Austin City Limits” on Netflix as part of a deal reportedly worth $60 million. A third special will be released at a later date.

During his set, Chappelle mused on current events, Bill Cosby and Donald Trump — “I believe [he] is here to save America by accident,” he said — and addressed audience-members including Kanye West and Kendall Jenner directly.

“I’m scared, they beat poor Amy Schumer up,” Chappelle said, referring to Schumer’s recent Netflix special, which had been hit with a deluge of one-star reviews as part of an organized online effort.

“Much like American currency, I’m backed by false confidence,” Chappelle told the crowd.