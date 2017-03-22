Dalton Police Seek Two People Wanted In Aggravated Assault Case

Dalton, Ga. (WDEF) – The Dalton Police Department is looking for 17-year old Jeremy Wayne Hall and 18-year old Susana Rodriguez. Both are wanted on warrants related to an aggravated assault that happened February 11th in Dalton. The pair had previously agreed to turn themselves in on their warrants two weeks ago but have not done so.

The original incident happened during the early morning hours of February 11th at the apartment complex at 703 West Crawford Street. 19-year old Cameron Hall and 26-year old Shanda Jackson had been accused by residents of the apartment of stealing their property. Late on the evening of February 10th, Cameron Hall and Shanda Jackson confronted and fought the residents of the apartment. Then, after 3:00 am on the morning of the 11th, the pair returned armed with baseball bats along with a group that included Jeremy Hall, Susana Rodriguez, and 27-year old Joshua Molina. Two victims at the apartment were attacked by members of the group with baseball bats, suffering lacerations on their heads and injuries to their arms. Cameron Hall, Shanda Jackson, and Joshua Molina have already been arrested on charges related to the assault.

Jeremy Wayne Hall has a warrant for his arrest on an aggravated assault charge and Susan Rodriguez has a felony warrant for making false statements during the investigation of the incident. Pictures of both individuals are included with this release.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jeremy Wayne Hall and Susana Rodriguez is asked to please contact Detective Chris Tucker at 706-278-9085, dial 9 and enter extension 165.

*Photos from Dalton Police