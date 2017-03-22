Cop stabbed, suspect shot inside U.K. Parliament grounds

LONDON — The campus of Britain’s Parliament was penetrated Wednesday by a suspect with a knife, and and the chamber locked down after gunshots rung out — possibly police taking aim at the suspect, who was shot.

London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed they were responding to a “firearms incident” on Westminster Bridge, just outside the Palaces of Westminster, which is the home of the Parliament. The police later said they were treating the incident as suspected terrorism.

There were unconfirmed reports that as many as a dozen people were wounded on Westminster Bridge, which is just outside Parliament. That appeared to be the result of a dark SUV driving onto the sidewalk, and any link with the apparent knife attack remained unclear.

Photos posted on social media showed a dark SUV had come to rest with its front end smashed into a fence around the perimeter of the Houses of Parliament compound.

Terror attack outside U.K. Parliament. 2 men down on road. Man with knife/machete got into Parliament and stabbed policeman. He’s been shot pic.twitter.com/aYNktTiF4d — James West (@westicles69) March 22, 2017

A medivac helicopter landed in the area as police cordoned off the streets in the area.

One witness told CBS News partner network Sky News that he saw a man who appeared to be carrying a knife walking toward police officers inside the grounds of the Houses of Parliament.

According to the leader of Britain’s House of Commons, David Lidington, one police officer was stabbed inside the gates of the compound and the “alleged assailant was shot by armed police.”

Both the police officer who was stabbed and the suspected stabber were being treated for their injuries.

Prime Minister Theresa May, who had been in the Parliament complex when the incident occurred, was whisked away from the area and was safe.

President Trump was being briefed on the situation at the Parliament in London, according to National Security spokesman Michael Anton.

The incident comes on the one year anniversary of a double suicide bombing attack on the Belgian capital, Brussels, that left more than 30 people dead. ISIS was behind that attack.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.