ArtsBuild Announces New Program/Project Grants

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – ArtsBuild is hosting two informational workshops for its new program/project grants on Thursday, March 30. The workshops will be held at 9 AM and 5 PM at ArtsBuild, 301 E. 11th Street, Suite 301 in Chattanooga.

The program/project grants are designed to support access to the arts by providing funding for arts programs to eligible arts and non-arts nonprofit organizations and government entities in Hamilton County.

“The primary goal of this new grant category is to provide residents in Hamilton County with more access to the arts,” said Rodney Van Valkenburg, Director of Grants and Initiatives at ArtsBuild. “Our vision is more arts in more places for more people, so these grants are a reflection of that vision.”

Grant applications will be graded on four criteria including access, project management, quality of programming, and collaboration, and awarded grants will range in funding from $500 to $10,000.

Applications for program/project support grants are available at www.artsbuild.com. Deadline to apply is Friday, April 28, 2017.