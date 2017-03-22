5th Annual Outrun Melanoma 5K and Walk

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Skin cancer is the most common cancer and affects men and women of all ages. Melanoma causes the most skin cancer deaths. As we gear up for summer when more people are likely to be exposed to the sun’s damaging UV rays, the 5th annual Elizabeth’s Outrun Melanoma 5K and Walk is a perfect family activity to help raise awareness and support a great cause. The event will be Saturday, May 13, 2017, at the Enterprise South Nature Park. Deanna Brown, M.D., dermatologist with Susong Dermatology, is the honorary chairwoman.

This is a family friendly event that can be done as a timed 5K run or a relaxing 1 mile walk at beautiful Enterprise South Nature Park. Registration, check-in and warm-up activities begin at 8:00 a.m. EDT. The 5K Run/1 Mile Walk starts at 9:00 a.m. EDT. Participants can access Enterprise South Nature Park from Interstate 75 via exit 9, Volkswagen Drive, or from Bonny Oaks Drive via Volkswagen Drive.

The entry fee is $30 for runners and $25 for walkers. Children under 12 are free. At-shirt and chance at door prizes comes with each entry fee of $25 or more. To register, visit www.memorial.org/race. You can also set your own fundraising goal at the site to make even more of an impact. Proceeds of this event benefit the Elizabeth R. Smith Melanoma Fund at CHI Memorial Rees Skillern Cancer Institute, which supports the prevention, awareness and research of melanoma, a serious form of skin cancer.