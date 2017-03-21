Weather Update: Tuesday Morning, March 20, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Spring Is Here – But Get Ready For A Quick Cool Down !!



Expect some more clouds returning through the morning, hours but we’ll stay dry as early morning temps will be in the mid 50’s.

Lots of clouds and warm weather returns again on Tuesday, with a few late day showers and storms moving in from the Northwest. Some of these isolated storms could be quite strong as highs reach the mid & upper 70’s. Any showers will taper off Tuesday night with lows back in the low 50’s.

Partly cloudy skies and not as warm for Wednesday with highs in the low & mid 60’s. Cooler Wednesday night with lows in the 40’s, then a little cooler with some clouds Thursday with most areas staying in the upper 50’s. Dry and pleasant Friday with highs back in the 60’s.

Another storm system for the first half of the weekend with rain most likely on Saturday, possibly early Sunday. The second half of the weekend should be dry, The beginning of next week, expect highs back in the 70’s.

Today is the first full day of Spring – and we’ll see springlike storms this evening.