Today in Trump: March 21, 2017

Today in the Trump Administration

Neil Gorsuch confirmation hearings

Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch is in for a long day of testimony at his confirmation hearings Tuesday. The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Chuck Grassley, indicated it would be a 10-hour day — and that’s without including any breaks. Grassley plans to let each of the 20 senators on the committee question Gorsuch for a half-hour each.

His hearing begins at 9:30 a.m.

House Republicans

The president addresses House Republicans in a closed session Tuesday morning. GOP leaders on Monday evening announced proposed changes to their health care plan to replace the Affordable Care Act.

NRCC dinner

Trump keynotes NRCC dinner, 7 p.m.

Recent Trump Administration News:

On Tuesday President Trump will address House Republicans in advance of their vote on the American Health Care Act (AHCA). President Obama gave a similar speech almost seven years to the day to House Democrats, encouraging them to vote for the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

President Obama’s speech was built on a central pitch: Democrats should vote for the bill because it was a part of their political identity.

GOP leaders unveil health bill changes to help older Americans

Top House Republicans hunting votes for their health care overhaul are proposing amendments aimed at providing more help for older people, curbing Medicaid and accelerating the repeal of some tax increases.

The bill would let people deduct more medical costs from taxes. It would repeal many tax increases boosted by President Barack Obama’s 2010 statute this year instead of 2018.

First daughter Ivanka Trump given West Wing office, access to classified information

Ivanka Trump is working out of a West Wing office and will get access to classified information as a way of cementing her role as a powerful White House influence, though she’s not technically serving as a government employee, according to an attorney for the first daughter.

Since President Trump took office, his eldest daughter has been a visible presence in the White House, where her husband, Jared Kushner, already serves as a senior adviser. On Friday, she participated in a meeting on vocational training with the president and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Neil Gorsuch, the man President Donald Trump chose to fill the vacancy left on the Supreme Court by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in 2016, will begin his Senate confirmation hearings on Monday at 11 a.m.

Due to Republican control of the Senate, Gorsuch is expected to eventually be confirmed to the court. Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley has said he expects the entire process to last roughly six weeks, and hopes to have Gorsuch on the court before the Senate leaves for its Easter recess.

Who is Neil Gorsuch, Supreme Court justice nominee?

This week, Judge Neil Gorsuch testifies at his confirmation hearings to be Supreme Court justice, filling the vacancy left over a year ago by the late Justice Antonin Scalia. The hearings begin Monday are expected to continue for several days. Day One will feature 10-minute opening statements by the members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, as well as by Gorsuch. On Day Two, the questioning begins.

Here’s a refresher on what to know about Gorsuch.

FBI Director James Comey to testify at Russia hearing

FBI Director James Comey will testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Monday, at 10 a.m., alongside National Security Agency Director Admiral Michael Rogers, at a hearing about Russian interference in the 2016 election.