Quarterback Competition Begins as Vols Open Spring Drills

Tennessee opened spring practice Tuesday with plenty of eyes on the quarterbacks.

The Vols must replace veteran Josh Dobbs.

Two of those fighting to take command of the offense are Quinten Dormady and Jarrett Guarantano.

Dormady has some game experience, throwing for 150-yards last season, while Guarantano is a redhshirt freshman, who might be more of a dual-threat quarterback.

Let the battle begin.

Said Dormady:”We’re always helping each other out. It’s like I said, it’s constant competition whether it be in the meeting room answering questions or on the field. It’s the same in there as it is out here.”

Reporter:”When was the last time you were in a quarterback compeition? Have you ever been in a quarterback competition?”

Said Guarantano:”Probably freshman year in high school. That was probably. It has been awhile.”

Reporter:”Do you feel like a freshman in high school?”

Said Guarantano:”I’m a redshirt freshman, so I’m about right there.”

Said head coach Butch Jones:”And I liked their approach. I thought they commanded the line of scrimmage very well, but now the installation will pick up. There’s a lot of new things going in installation-wise. Things that we haven’t done before.”