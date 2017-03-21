Next years Race for Governor of Tennessee could include 3 female Republicans

State Sen. Mae Beavers exploring bid for Tennessee governor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – State Sen. Mae Beavers, the sponsor of a bill seeking to require students to use restrooms and locker rooms of the sex on their birth certificates, says she is exploring a bid for Tennessee governor.

The Mt. Juliet Republican tells WKRN-TV she’s considering entering the race to succeed term-limited Gov. Bill Haslam in the event Sen. Mark Green gets appointed to President Donald Trump’s administration.

Beavers says she’s received calls from potential supporters seeking “a conservative candidate” in the race. Green filed paperwork to run before the legislative session began in January. The only other Republican to join the race so far is Knoxville businessman Randy Boyd.

Other potential GOP candidates include U.S. Rep. Diane Black, House Speaker Beth Harwell, businessman Bill Lee and Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris.

Ex-state GOP chair: Harwell says she’s running for governor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A former Tennessee GOP leader says state House Speaker Beth Harwell told her she is running for governor, but the Nashville Republican says she will make her decision after the current legislative session.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports that Susan Richardson Williams, a former Tennessee Republican Party chairwoman, posted on Facebook last week that Harwell called to let her know she’s running for governor.

Harwell confirmed Monday that she has been making calls to prospective supporters but stressed that she won’t make a decision about whether to mount a bid until after the Legislature adjourns for the year.

Sitting lawmakers are banned from raising money during the legislative session.

The Republican field to succeed term-limited Gov. Bill Haslam so far includes state Sen. Mark Green and businessman Randy Boyd.

