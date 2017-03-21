Hug-A-Bunny Day at The Chattanooga Zoo

Chattanooga, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Zoo’s Hug-a-Bunny Day has grown so much in the past couple of years, we are excited to announce we have extended the event across two days! Come celebrate the arrival of spring and the Easter Holiday on Friday, April 14th and Saturday, April 15th at the Chattanooga Zoo’s annual Hug-a-Bunny Day.

Hug-a-Bunny Day is a fun-filled day for all to come outside and enjoy the spring weather. From 9am to 5pm both days, the Zoo will be offering many springtime activities; some included in admission and some at an additional price. With regular Zoo admission, guests will enjoy a scavenger hunt, special animal enrichment activities, photos with costumed characters, daily keeper chats, and will enjoy the Zoo on a spring day. In addition to these activities, the Zoo will also be offering its carousel, train, and camel rides for an additional cost.

Coming back for the second year-the Bunny Zone! The Hug-a-Bunny Day Bunny Zone is an exclusive area with even more family fun. The Bunny Zone will include bounce houses, face painting, crafts, games, bunny and other animal encounters, and more! Bunny Zone unlimited activity wristbands are $5 each. Chattanooga Zoo Members receive Bunny Zone wristbands for $3 each on Friday, April 14th only.

Photos with the Easter Bunny will also be offered for $7 per print, and for an additional $3, guests will have a chance to add a real bunny to their photos too!

“Hug-a-Bunny day is always such a fun springtime event for Zoo staff and guests,” says Dardenelle Long, Chattanooga Zoo President and CEO. “Every year, this event continues to grow and we are so excited to expand upon our traditional Hug-a-Bunny Day happenings, to offer even more activities across two days!”

