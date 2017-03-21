Help4TN Day Announced in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Scenic City was apart of 5 simultaneous press conferences hosted by Tennessee Supreme Court to launch a new campaign called Help4TN Day.

“I, Andy Berke , Mayor of the City of Chattanooga do hereby declare April 1, 2017 Help for TN Day.”

Mayor Andy Berke and a host of other state and city leaders held a press conference to announce the awareness campaign Help for Tennessee Day where free legal council is coming to all Tennessee Residents no matter the income.

Justice Cornelia Clark said, ” All attorneys have an obligation to provide free legal services the Tennessee Bar Association has been a leader in this for many years, but in 2008 the Tennessee Supreme Court realized that if we also put our support behind it that we could encourage people on a much formal level.”

The goal of this awareness campaign is to educate people on their legal rights and how to resolve disputes without going to court.

The top legal struggles for residents in Tennessee includes healthcare, family law issues, landlord and tenant issues and debt which in most cases require legal help that many residents can not afford.

Mayor Andy Berke stated, “We know that its important for everybody to have access to justice , if you are a women who has been abused , if you’re someone who had been in some kind of wreck if you have been taken advantage of by a landlord, we want to make sure you have access to the courts.”

Lindsey Brown is an example on how this service can benefit residents.

“How did I get here, but I was there and legal aide was there to help me, domestic violence is no joke and thank you for not taking it as a joke,” said Brown.

Brown was abused by her boyfriend and through the help of the legal services provided by Legal Aide she is happy to share her story.

Lindsey Brown stated, “From the bottom of my heart and on behalf of 1 out of 7 women who have ever been seriously injured by someone the trust. Thank you and please keep doing what you are doing because it matters.”

If you want more information about this program and how you can receive free legal services you can click to find out more here.