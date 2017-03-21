GOP leaders propose changes to health bill to help older Americans

Top House Republicans hunting votes for their health care overhaul are proposing amendments aimed at providing more help for older people, curbing Medicaid and accelerating the repeal of some tax increases.

The bill would let people deduct more medical costs from taxes. And it would move up the repeal of many of the 2010 Obamacare tax increases, eliminating them this year instead of in 2018.

Older and disabled Medicaid recipients would get more generous benefits, but states would also be able to impose work requirements on the program.

Republican leaders also propose immediately prohibiting additional states from opting into the Obamacare Medicaid program, but they would allow states to opt into traditional Medicaid block grants.

The bill would let the Senate approve tax credits more generous to people age 50 to 64. Congressional analysts say the current GOP legislation would hit many with big cost increases.

GOP leaders released the changes late Monday, three days ahead of a planned House vote on the bill.