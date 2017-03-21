UPDATE: EPB Power Outages around the Chattanooga Area

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – EPB reports at the height of the storm about 60,000 homes and businesses lost power. Currently, about 35,000 customers remain out.

All tree and line crews are working, no ETA on when all will be restored.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Due to rough storms Wednesday evening, March 21st, power outages were reported all around the Chattanooga area.

And now for a look at our power outages in North Georiga.

Currently over 18-thousand customers are still without power.

This map covers Catoosa, Chattooga, Floyd, Gordon, Murray, Walker and Whitfield Counties.

Employees are working around the clock to restore power to all customers.