Dave Chappelle on escaping fame, returning to stand-up with Netflix

March 20, 2017, 8:31 AM | Comedian Dave Chappelle has been making people laugh for 30 years. His career exploded after two hilarious seasons of “Chappelle’s Show” on Comedy Central, but he suddenly abandoned it at the height of his success. Now, he’s back with a three-part stand-up comedy special on Netflix. Chappelle often shies away from interviews, but he sat down with Gayle King for an in-depth conversation you’ll see only on “CBS This Morning.”