Cops exposed to apparent chemicals following police chase

MINNEAPOLIS — Four police officers were hospitalized after being exposed to an apparent chemical following a police chase Tuesday morning, CBS Minneapolis reports.

The chase began after 8:15 a.m., according to the Blaine Police Department. Officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle with two men inside. Authorities described the vehicle as “suspicious.”

[embedded content]

A pursuit ensued, according to authorities, and a “PIT” maneuver was executed in Lino Lakes, Minnesota.

The two men inside the vehicle were taken into custody, but officers making the arrest were overtaken by a chemical odor coming from the vehicle.

In all, four Blaine officers were taken to an area hospital to be assessed for exposure to the reported chemical.

A hazardous materials team has been deployed to assess the scene.